Capital Project Activity

Replacement of the Twin Tanks is well underway as anyone can see driving into town on The Grade. The southerly tank has been removed to facilitate construction of the new tank, with a capacity equivalent to the two old tanks. Once the new tank is complete, the northerly tank will be replaced. The cost of this Project is $900,000 and fully funded by a CA DWR Grant.

Replacement of Rams Hill #2 and Indian Head tank will follow completion of Twin Tanks, also fully grant funded

Construction of new monitoring wells around the percolation ponds at the WasteWater Treatment Plant is also underway. The first 3 holes have been drilled and the Contractor will complete the remaining 3 holes during May. One complete, water quality around the existing Ponds will be monitored.

Design will soon commence of the design of pipeline replacements in Sun Gold and new transmission main in Borrego Springs Rd. Dynamic Engineering will be developing the plans and specifications for both projects plus administer the bidding process. This project is estimated to cost $4.4 M and will be 80% grant funded. Construction is expected to begin later in 2023 and be complete before year end. In total, BWD has received approximately $9 M in State grant and direct Federal funding.