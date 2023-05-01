Board Supports Senate Bill 832

At the recent San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, one of the three important actions taken was in regards to supporting Senate Bill 832. SB 832 would prioritize public safety when placing Sexually Violent Predators.

In a statement by Supervisor Jim Desmond, he thanks Senator Brian Jones for his leadership in authoring the bill.

The bill would demand transparency from the Department of State Hospitals and require them to consider their properties and state prison properties for placement. Additionally, SB 832 would also prevent an SVP from being placed within 5 miles of federally recognized “Indian country.”

“This is especially important for rural and Indian lands that may not have the level of police enforcement necessary to ensure the safety of their communities,” Supervisor Desmond states.

“No community should have to live in fear of SVPs. These individuals are the worst of the worst, having been convicted of violent sex crimes and diagnosed with conditions that make them likely to reoffend. Too often, these predators are dumped into unsuspecting communities, causing fear and anxiety among residents.”

Supervisor Desmond highlights the recent ruling that SVP Douglas Badger will be placed in Borrego Springs, saying, “(it) makes this issue even more pressing.”

“Badger has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and Sexual Sadism Disorder and has been convicted of several offenses, including child molestation and kidnapping. It is disappointing that such a predator will be placed in a disadvantaged community, but hopefully, legislation like SB832 will prevent this from happening in the future.”

“When considering legislation related to SVPs, we should ask ourselves whether we would want to raise our children next door to someone like Douglas Badger. If the answer is no, we should not force it upon our constituents. We must prioritize public safety and ensure that our communities are protected from these dangerous individuals.”

In conclusion, Supervisor Desmond says that, “protecting tribal lands from SVPs is crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities. SB832 provides a much-needed solution to this issue, and we must do all we can to support it. Together, we can create a safer, more secure future for ourselves and our loved ones.”

On March 24, Judge Theodore Weathers issued his decision to allow SVP Douglas Badger in the house on Zuni Trail in Borrego Springs. He is slated to be transferred in the house sometime in May.

He is not the first SVP placed in Borrego Springs. On July 22, 2022, Judge David Gill approved the placement of SVP Michael Martinez on Running M Road, which came a day after Judge Gill had visited the home.