Amy Reichert Announces Candidacy, District 4

After the San Diego County Board of Supervisors announced a special election for the District 4 seat, Republican and state-licensed investigator Amy Reichert, officially announced her candidacy for the open seat.

The District 4 seat was formerly held by Nathan Fletcher, who announced his resignation from the board on March 29, amid a lawsuit that alleges he assaulted a former Metropolitan Transit System employee on May 13 of last year.

His resignation is effective May 15, 5 p.m., at the end of his medical leave.

Fletcher, however, did admit to having an affair with Figueroa, but denies the charges brought against him.

Fletcher was challenged by Reichert in the November 2022 General Election.

Home to nearly 676,000 residents, District 4 includes the city of Lemon Grove and dozens of San Diego metropolitan neighborhoods, including Azalea Park, Bankers Hill, City Heights, Clairemont Mesa, Hillcrest, Linda Vista, Rolando, Skyline, Spring Valley, University Heights and Valencia Park. It also contains three major tourist attractions: Balboa Park, Old Town and the San Diego Zoo.

In a press release, it stated, “Amy Reichert is committed to serving the people of District 4 and has a passion for improving its citizens’ quality of life. She believes in bringing positive change to the community and giving the residents of San Diego the leadership they deserve. As a longtime community resident and active member of multiple organizations, Amy Reichert has observed the breakdown of trust in political leaders, community ties, and declining conditions, including rising crime, higher taxes, inflation, homelessness, and infrastructure deterioration. Amy is committed to rebuilding trust between District 4 residents and their leaders while bringing positive change to strengthen the community.”

“I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the County Board of Supervisors for District 4. I am committed to rebuilding the trust in our elected officials and strengthening our communities,” said Amy Reichert.

“It is time we give them the leadership they deserve. I look forward to serving my fellow citizens and fostering positive change in our community.”

Amy was raised in San Diego, and graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Political Science. Amy and her husband Christian Reichert live in La Mesa with their sons, Alex and Christian.

The special election for the District 4 seat will be held on August 15.

As of this print, Amy Reichert was the only one to announce their candidacy for the District 4 seat.