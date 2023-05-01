2023 Old Glory Relay

The Old Glory Relay is 1 Flag. 50 Days. 4,000 Miles.

The Old Glory Relay is a National movement showcasing the strength, grit and commitment of American Veterans in support of their well-being.

This year's Relay began on April 1 in Seattle, Washington and ended on May 1 in Atlanta, Georgia after being carried by walkers, runners and cyclists.

The Relay is organized by Team Red, White, & Blue, a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Their mission: Enriching Veterans Lives and vision: Forging America's leading health and wellness community for Veterans.

Day 22 started early at the open doors and arms of our local Borrego American Legion Post 853 whose volunteers served a hearty breakfast, coffee and a send off ceremony at 7 a.m. for the officials of Team RWB and their co-captains along with the seven hearty souls who needed to cover an estimated 106 miles to the Arizona border.

The flag was first carried by an 82-year-old Army veteran who walked the first mile. He handed off the flag to Borrego resident and cyclist, Susan Dent, who headed off in the early morning heat and wind. Her goal was to complete 25 miles in two hours. With a top speed of 35 mph going down the Texas Dip to a slow of 8 mph in a strong cross wind, she got to mile 24.5 when the wind literally tore Old Glory off its PVC pipe holder, sending it into the desert.

After a quick dust off and the help of her co-captain Erica Taylor, in a chase vehicle, Susan proceeded to cycle with one hand and carry the flag in her other to complete her obligation. It was then handed off to a young woman who took off in a cloud of dust on her dirt bike.

Five other volunteer cyclists, walkers and runners completed the estimated 106 miles with the trailing support cars and team leaders to Palo Verde, California on the Arizona border in time for a sunset passing of Old Glory for Leg 23.