Revitalization Meeting

Tuesday, May 16th from 10:30am to 12:30pm County Supervisor Jim Desmond is hosting a virtual and in-person Revitalization Committee meeting. This meeting is a hybrid where the Supervisor will be conducting the meeting live at the Borrego Library but also offering an option to participate via zoom. We will hear updates from the four subcommittees and County staff on a variety of topics.

We hope you can join! This is a public meeting so please do not hesitate to share this with your friends.

For those who wish to participate via zoom, here is the link:

Supervisor Jim Desmond is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Borrego Revite

Time: May 16, 2023 10:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84087869166?pwd=NCtWWmJZZUgrc2IxRTk3MXlvelc4UT09

Meeting ID: 840 8786 9166

Passcode: 873103

One tap mobile

+16694449171,,84087869166#,,,,*873103# US