"End of the Season, American Legion's Bargain Barn"

Dear Fellow Borregans,

As we end another season at The American Legion’s Bargain Barn, our volunteers and your American Legion, wanted to thank YOU for your support for the Bargain Barn.

Your donations included so many different things, including clothing, furniture, bicycles, paintings, records, CD’s, electronics, and even a saddle. The many different items donated to the Bargain Barn allowed the American Legion Post #853 to support our veterans and many community programs while being a major recycler for Borrego Springs.

Through your donations, we have been able to provide the staples for breakfast fundraisers for the High School Athletic Program including the baseball, football, soccer, softball, track, golf teams, the “travel to Washington group,” the Borrego Springs Little League, the Interact Club, the Soroptimist’s, and others. These donations have provided support for the Borrego Minister’s Association, the Borrego Springs Library, the Borrego Springs Youth and Senior Center, the Boys and Girls Club, gifts for Santa at Christmas Circle, the Dream Club of Borrego Springs, and scholarships at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

When you first walk into the Bargain Barn gate, we try to always greet you with a smile and a “Welcome”! We hope you feel comfortable being here. We are a group of volunteers dedicated to making Borrego Springs a great community.

We Thank You, Borrego! Thank you to all of our friends and visitors.

Tim and Susan Kight

– The Bargain Barn, American Legion Post #853