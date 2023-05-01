"Circle of Art Thank You"

BASIC’s Circle of Art was held March 11th and 12th. There are so many moving parts that come together for this iconic art show. I want to thank the following businesses: Graphics You Can Trust and Ellen Fitzpartrick for our beautiful 2023 commemorative poster, the Borrego Sun for being such a great partner in telling the story of BASIC, and Desert Pantry for our water for artists and volunteers.

I also want to thank Jim Wilson and the board of Christmas Circle for allowing BASIC to once again use the park as our venue. Kirk Kendall, Pedro Hernandez and Gabriel Garcia Bravo hung our banner and marked our booth spaces. The artists’s booths were kept safe and secure overnight on Friday and Saturday by the security team of Jose and Joseph Troncoso. The bathrooms were kept clean and stocked by Rafaela Magdalena.

The following individuals donated their time to make the show a success: Jan and Hu Auburn, Barbara Coates, Martha Deichler, Rosemary and Richard Fausel, Joanne and Richard Ingwall, Josie Juarez, Matteo Mamea, Patricia McFarland, Urmi Ray, Joann Stang, and Mary Watkins.

Circle of Art is a fundraiser for BASIC’s scholarship program. Future scholarship recipients, students at Borrego Springs High School, were extremely helpful in passing out water, emptying trash and helping the artists with set up and tear down.

Thank you to Juan Ramirez, Jorge Vilchez, Mauricio Garcia, Shantell Fuentes, Hannah Strate, Dylan Rodriguez, Naylea Villarreal, Jimena Ochoa, Angel Vilchez, Angel Delgado, Bryan Troncoso, Adan Valdez, Leslie Hernandez, Anna Lopresto, Chris Villafana, Minnie Camacho, Nikki Willingham, Evelyn Arambula, AB Arambula, and Vanessa Morales. You showed up with smiles and enthusiasm!

Thank you to this year’s commemorative poster artist, Martha Turner. Martha was a delight to work with and her beautiful quilt will be a lasting legacy to Circle of Art.

Speaking of legacy, we were delighted to be able to honor the two founders of Circle of Art, Jenny Wright and Phyllis Slade, at a reception on Saturday evening. Martha Deichler’s song about Jenny and Phyllis’s vision and continuing legacy should chart out as a #1 hit! I don’t think anyone imagined when the first Circle of Art was held in 1989 that in 2023, BASIC would hire one of its scholarship recipients, Edward Rivera, as our Development Director. As a friend remarked: “The Circle of Art is the Circle of Life!”

Finally, I want to thank Nidia Meza, Managing Director of BASIC and the aforementioned Edward Rivera for being my alongside supporters. I am so excited about the future of BASIC behind their leadership.

Last but not least, thank you to my husband, Tom Cassidy, for his unwavering support and encouragement.

The mission of BASIC is to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Borrego Springs from cradle to graduation through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the summer Learning Academy and renewable scholarships. Circle of Art is our signature fundraising event. Thank you to the Borrego Springs community for your continued support of BASIC and our Circle of Art because by doing so, you are helping the young people of Borrego Springs achieve their goals.

To learn more about BASIC or to make a donation, please visit http://www.borregobasic.org.

Angela Cassidy

– BASIC Chairwoman