Soroptimist 2024 Blue Book Ads, Additions, Changes, Deletions

 

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:07am



The 2024 edition of Soroptimist of Borrego Springs Phone Directory, popularly known as the Blue Book, is being updated. If you have a change to your listing or are new to the community and wish to be listed in the 2024 Blue Book, please send an email to bssoroptimist@yahoo.com, Include your name, phone number and box number (optional). Landlines and/or cell phones can be listed. Listings in the white and yellow pages are free.

For ad information contact the email address or go to Graphics You Can Trust in the Mall . Deadline for ads is June 30. Deadline for all other information is July 31. Books will be available at Borrego Days in October. Funds from ads and sales support scholarships and other needs for women and girls in the community.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
