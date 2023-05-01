Book Donations
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 10:58am
Cleaning out your bookshelves to create more space? The Friends of the Borrego Springs Library is accepting book donations to restock after busy winter and spring sales. We accept books of all genres and topics; however, we do not currently take magazine, textbooks or encyclopedias. Books can be dropped off during library hours at the Donations table in the bookshop and all proceeds goes toward supporting programming and book purchasing for the Borrego Springs Library.