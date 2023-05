The American Legion Post 853 will have a Memorial Day observance on Monday May 29 at 11 a.m. at Christmas Circle. The program to honor those men and women who served in defense of our country, will include music, speeches, prayers and a rifle salute concluding with the playing of ‘Taps”. Following the service, all in attendance are invited to the Post for a complimentary lunch from approximately noon until 1:30 p.m.