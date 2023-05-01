Hokulea Sailing Talk

On Saturday May 6, 3 p.m. at the Borrego Library, Tom Cunningham, a 25-year resident of Borrego Springs and “crew member of the legendary twin hull Hawaiian Hokulea canoe from 2013-2017, will be relating his epic adventures and sailing expertise about masters’ navigators directional tools for the many thousand s of miles that the Hokulea has voyaged. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the history of the Hokulea and be thrilled by Tom’s adventures as crew member. Free event.