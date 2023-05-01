RSS

Beginning Saturday May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The House of Borrego Springs is opening BORREGO SPRINGS SUMMER HOUSE, a special showing of mid-century furniture, accessories and fine art. The collection is on view inviting design histories into a novel conversation and continuing through August 27. The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery is located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or call 760-443-3300.

