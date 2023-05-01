Chamber Wraps it Up

The Chamber Certified Farmers Market is a wrap for this season. I want to thank our many vendors that dealt with high winds, closed roads, rain and snow to attend. I also want to thank the locals, snowbirds and many visitors that regularly shopped at the market and once again made it a huge success.

I’m happy to say that all of the current vendors have confirmed their return on November 3, along with some new ones.

The Cuarto de Mayo (May 4) Mixer also wrapped up the Chamber Mixer season. Hosted by Rams Hill Golf Club, we had a full house that enjoyed live entertainment, fiesta food, raffles, surprise drawings, announcements and more. Thanks to our raffle prize donors Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, Borrego Outfitters, Borrego Pool Supply, Carlee’s and Rams Hill.

During the Mixer, the Chamber officially launched the BSCC Education Assistance Program that offers $2,500 to $5,000 education grants to local Borrego Springs High School students. If you know of a student that can benefit from this assistance, applications can be emailed or mailed out where needed or picked up at the Chamber during business hours.

The hot summer months are almost here and perhaps a member’s only summer party might be in order, we shall see!

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. Para el Semanario de la Cámara Española, envíe un correo electrónico a visitborrego@gmail.com con la obra Español en el asunto.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego