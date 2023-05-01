Chamber Volunteers Are Rock Stars!

A big round of applause for Chamber Volunteers Judy Lewis, George Thompson, Joy McBride, Jenny Huntley, Rachel Rench and Marie Perroud as the Chamber broke past “superbloom” records of helping just shy of 1,000 people in March at the Chamber alone! This does not include the many phone calls, emails, texts and DM’s I have answered or the social media questions sent my way, as well as the several hundred of visitors Marie Perroud has helped during March at the Chamber Information Booth at the Chamber Certified Farmer’s Market. I’m bursting with pride for my team!

And guess what? It’s April and visitors are still coming to town in search of flowers, sculptures and the small town feel. Lucky for them, Borrego Springs offers it all, and soon the warm temperatures we all are used to in April.

The last Chamber Certified Farmers Market will be on April 28.

Signups and information about our May 4, Cuatro de Mayo Mixer at Rams Hill Golf Club is posted on the Chamber website, or call the Chamber for info and to RSVP. Please don’t RSVP if you’re only going to cancel at the last minute, you’re sadly taking spots away from other people.

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. Para el Semanario de la Cámara Española, envíe un correo electrónico a visitborrego@gmail.com con la obra Español en el asunto.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego