Chamber Sees Season Slowdown

We see it every year in the desert regions, the weather heats up and the majority of visitors start looking for cooler climates. With this said the Chamber is still having a steady stream of visitors from all directions, even from Coachella Fest!

It’s always a delight to receive emails like this……..

Good Morning Francoise,

Was so great meeting you yesterday morning at your office. Our residents from Revel Palm Desert had such a wonderful time in Borrego Springs. Everyone was so nice, friendly and helpful to us from the lady at the front desk in your chamber, the staff at the Visitor Center, Carlee’s Restaurant and all the people we met during the day.

Maybe it was the end of the wildflower season, but still we were able to take so many great pictures and made great memories for our residents. We hope to return another time soon and for sure for the wildflowers next year. Thank you, you have an amazing town.

Pieter

End of the Season Mixer!!!

Cuatro de Mayo Mixer

(Thursday, May 4)

Rams Hill Golf Club

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cash Only Please

RSVP to attend by May 1, 5 p.m. by emailing borregochamberdirector@gmail.com or calling 760-767-5555.

If you have a RSVP confirmation from Francoise there is no need to RSVP again. Thank you and see you there!

