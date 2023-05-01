It’s the last ArtWalk of the season so come out and join Borrego Springs art venues celebrating local artists and new showings. Ellis & Samuels at The Mall Courtyard, The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries at El Patio and the Borrego Art Institute at The Circle will be open Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to welcome art walkers with refreshments and good cheer. Please note, The Lobby at the Hacienda del Sol will be closed for this last ArtWalk and will be returning next season.

For more information, email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or call 760-443-3300.