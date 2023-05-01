RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Last ArtWalk of the Season

 

Last updated 5/1/2023 at 10:30am



It’s the last ArtWalk of the season so come out and join Borrego Springs art venues celebrating local artists and new showings. Ellis & Samuels at The Mall Courtyard, The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries at El Patio and the Borrego Art Institute at The Circle will be open Saturday, May 6, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to welcome art walkers with refreshments and good cheer. Please note, The Lobby at the Hacienda del Sol will be closed for this last ArtWalk and will be returning next season.

For more information, email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or call 760-443-3300.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser