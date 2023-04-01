Rotary Fundraiser Gives Back, A Success

What a night it was to enjoy delicious food, rock to the stylings of favorites, Lucky Tongue, catch up with friends, all the while donating to a local club who continues to give back to the community.

The annual Borrego Springs Rotary Club drew a crowd on March 18 at The Springs RV Resort Amphitheater.

The Rotary Club has been supporting students and community needs since 1987.

Lucky Tongue serenaded the crowd throughout the night, with folks dancing the night away.

The heaters helped at the interval when the crowd descended on the food and drinks supplied by establishments in Borrego. To much surprise, all at the event was donated. From the location, drinks and food to the sylings of the band and raffle items.

Sponsores included Calico's, Kendall's Cafe, Carmelita's, Julian Beer Company, Coldwell Banker Borrego and Borrego Outfitters.

Raffle items ranged from a beautiful horse painting by the late Hal Hawkins, as well as Sandra Stewart, gift baskets donated by local businesses in Borrego and Julian, 18 rounds of gold with a cart by The Springs to help from the Borrego Springs High School Interact Club and a exclusive desert tour from Sylvana Meeks and Martha Deichler, what a treat!

The audience, well refreshed and fed, greeted the second half of the bands performance with great enthusiasm, dancing the night away.

President Martha Deichler spoke a few words to the audience about what the Rotary does for the community, and what their donations mean. She later introduced Corie Jaramillo, who leads the highly successful High School Interact Club.

Donna Nourse also shared words to the audience about all the things that Rotary has done, thanking all in attendance for being there.

With the support the community continues to give to the Rotary Club, it goes a long way in assisting the future of the generations to come.

Some of the local and international groups Rotary, who embodies the motto, "Service Above Self" helps with:

Little League

Boys and Girls Club

8th grade Catalina Science Camp

Middle School Civic's Washington DC Trip

High School Sports

Scholarships for BS High School Seniors

Holiday gifts to children

Food Banks

Porta-Potties for flower visitors

RYLA - Rotary Youth Leadership Academy

Christmas Circle

Community Concert Association

Scholarships for Miss Borrego and her Court

Ernie Loza's orphanage in Mexicali