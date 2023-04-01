RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Disaster & Emergency Preparedness

 

Last updated 4/5/2023 at 1pm



On Saturday, April 15 from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm at the Borrego Springs Library, the San Diego County Fire Community Emergency Response Team (SDCF CERT) will be offering LISTOS, a free emergency preparedness program to learn more about identifying hazards and risk and creating a communication and family reunification plans, proper use of fire extinguishers and utility shut-offs, basic first aid and more. To register, contact Teresa.Greenhalgh@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 619-857-8050. Help keep our families and community safe during emergencies and disasters!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2023 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/07/2023 12:07