Disaster & Emergency Preparedness

On Saturday, April 15 from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm at the Borrego Springs Library, the San Diego County Fire Community Emergency Response Team (SDCF CERT) will be offering LISTOS, a free emergency preparedness program to learn more about identifying hazards and risk and creating a communication and family reunification plans, proper use of fire extinguishers and utility shut-offs, basic first aid and more. To register, contact Teresa.Greenhalgh@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 619-857-8050. Help keep our families and community safe during emergencies and disasters!