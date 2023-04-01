Chamber is Always Looking Ahead

More rain, wind and visitors in search of wildflowers and metal sculptures, we even had a call about fireworks on the 4th of July in Borrego.

Chamber volunteer Judy Lewis told them no fireworks in Borrego Springs and the person said, “Great, I’ll book a room now because I want to get away from all of that.” My first thought was a new marketing angle!

We want to thank BSUSD’s Superintendent Mark Stevens and Principal Victoria Baay, for coming to our board of directors meeting, and sharing with us the many options available to help students and even local interns working to become teachers and also offering their guidance for the scholarship program the Chamber is working on. They also said that Borrego Springs has a very caring and generous community, most of us know this, but it is always nice to hear.

The March Madness Mixer at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort was another success and we thank everyone for coming. Held in the Bighorn Burgers & Shakes Saloon and the large patio area, attendees dined on chicken wings, sliders, salad and veggies while watching basketball and winning raffle prizes, plus a few surprise drawings as well. Thanks to Chamber member raffle donors, Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, Carlee’s, Arches at the Borrego Springs Resort, Borrego Outfitters, Borrego Pool Supply, Red Ocotillo/Coyote Steakhouse and the BSCCommerce.

Finally we are looking for Chamber volunteers for the 23 – 24 season. Shifts can be either a standby position or one day a week for four hours. It’s a fun and friendly environment and you’ll meet so many interesting people. No training needed, we’ll show you the ropes. If interested, call Françoise at 760-767-5555 or email borregochamberdirector@gmail.com.

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Para el Semanario de la Cámara Española, envíe un correo electrónico a visitborrego@gmail.com con la obra Español en el asunto.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego