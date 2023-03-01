Baseball Opens Season Against Hamilton

Baseball season was back for Borrego Springs High School on March 10, as the Rams faced off against the Hamilton High School Bobcats for their first game of the season.

After completing an impressive triple play to end the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rams made a comeback attempt, managing to cut their deficit to two, but were quickly put away with the Bobcats solid pitching from their ace.

The team also faced Calipatria, which took place after print.

After a leadoff hit and a walk to start the top of the first inning, the Bobcats were already in scoring position, and quickly went up 2 – 0 after a single and wild pitch.

With bases loaded, twice, a walk and a hit, the Rams only allowed two more, and were down early, 4 – 0.

The Rams were up, hoping to answer right back.

After a strikeout, junior catcher Adrian Marin managed to be patient at the plate to work a walk. However, he was caught stealing second, after freshman shortstop Chris Alcaraz struck out swinging.

After a pitching change in the first inning from senior Christian Villafana to freshman Andres Macuga, he quickly worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second.

However, the Bobcats did just the same, working a 1-2-3 inning all by strikeouts.

Andres Macuga only allowed a walk in the third inning, catching the out at third base, allowing no runs to come home.

The Rams got something going in the bottom of the third inning, but after back-to-back strikeouts, stranded two runners on base.

The fourth inning was action filled for both teams.

After a hit-by-pitch and a single, a hit that went lined out to second base quickly turned into a highly impressive triple play, shifting the momentum for the Rams that paid off.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Alcaraz led off with a single and Villafana worked a walk.

Freshman Roman Rodriguez hit a sac fly, brining home Alcaraz, the Rams' first run of the season and the game.

Andres Macuga was also patient at the plate, waiting for the right pitch, and connected with the ball for a RBI single, cutting the Rams' deficit to two, 4 – 2.

The Bobcats answered right back in the top of the fifth inning, bringing a couple of runs in. A hit-by-pitch put a runner on base, and after a hit that would've been just a triple turned into two runs brought in after an error, 6 – 2.

The Rams attempted to answer back, but again, went down in order.

The Bobcats managed to bring in four more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

However, the Rams could not get anyone on base to bring in more runs, but did manage to hold the Bobcats to just 10.

Despite dropping their first game of the season, head coach Andy Macuga and his young team have a long season ahead of them.

It goes without saying that the team has a lot of potential to grow as the season goes on as their patience at the plate and their awareness on defense is solid. Pitching is also something to look forward to for the Rams.

The team is back in action at home against Warner Springs on March 15. Game is set for 3:30 p.m.