June 5, 1943 – Feb. 14, 2023

Rosemary Fey passed away on February 14, 2023, at the age of 79. She was born in 1943 in Burlingame, CA. She and her husband Jared lived in Lake Tahoe, and later in New York City, before moving to Borrego Springs in the 1970’s.

Rosemary and Jared were well known for starting the Sunrise Players, a local community theater group that held performances at the elementary school for many years. In addition to acting, Rosemary printed the programs and provided chocolate chip cookies at the intermissions. After Jared passed away in 1985, she continued her involvement in local theater, acting in plays at La Casa’s Little Fox Theater, and appearing on the BSPAC stage in countless productions.

She ran the projector for the old movie theater in the Center, operated a print shop, helped her friend Eris Eckhart in the Borrego Home Video store, worked for the State Park, and was active in the archeology program. Rosemary was an avid animal lover, rescuing countless injured birds, bunnies, and other wildlife. She was also a caregiver, helping several friends at the end of their lives. During later years, she managed the Sr. Center, delivered newspapers for the Borrego Sun, and often drove people to the San Diego Airport.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Performing Arts Center 2 p.m. April 15.