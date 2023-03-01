May 2, 1924 – Feb. 20, 2023

George Bernard Schmoll was born in Wabeno, Wisconsin on May 2, 1924 to parents Theophilus and Clara Schmoll. He grew up in Wisconsin with his parents and his two siblings.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps just prior to WWII and became a B-17 mechanic based in Florida. He was discharged out of Hamilton Air Force base and that was his first look at California.

While at the air force base, he was invited by a family from church to have dinner at their home in Santa Rosa and he knew that was where he wanted to raise his family.

In 1946, he married his junior high school sweetheart, Maxine Ann Childs and they soon welcomed twin daughters Jody and Judy. They left the cold of Wisconsin in 1952 and headed west to relocate in Santa Rosa. Daughter Cyndy and son Tony were born in the following years. George started selling insurance at Sears Roebuck and after a few moves, opened his own insurance agency. He was a lifelong salesman and reached his goal of retiring in his 50's.

He and Maxine traveled the world together in their retirement. He was an avid golfer (he shot a 93 on his 92nd birthday), fisherman and hunter. He loved dogs and kids and his second home in Borrego Springs. He was a founding member of the Borrego Lutheran Church and was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Santa Rosa. He volunteered in the community and served on several city boards and service clubs.

George was an avid gardener and if you had the pleasure of eating fresh veggies from his garden, you could consider yourself blessed. He is survived by his four children, Jody, Judy, Cyndy and Tony. His four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He taught them many lessons about life and gardening: "Don't plant the tomatoes without Epsom salts", "If they pay you for eight, give them 10" and the ever popular and widely used "Don't embarrass your mother."

Our family would like to thank Dr. Shweta Patel from Kaiser Permanente who provided outstanding care to George. His palliative care team from Kaiser and the staff at Provident Memorial Hospice were a tremendous support to him and the family.

We would also like to share our deepest thanks to his ever-present care givers Oscar and Api "Hap" who were there when we couldn't be, who were kind above measure and provided loving care. On February 20th, George passed peacefully at age 98 with his four children at his bedside.

When you think of him, remember this: "When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you." Isaiah 43:2 And, his favorite phrase "It's the same old sixes and sevens."

Rest in peace our beloved Opa. You will be missed for the rest of our days.

– The Schmoll Family