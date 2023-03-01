Jan. 4, 1929 – Jan. 22, 2023

Donna Spragg Pegues, of Juneau, AK, Oceano and Borrego Springs, CA, passed away peacefully on Jan 22, 2023 after suffering a stroke. She was at home, in Borrego Springs, with family, friends, and her loyal dog Josie by her side. She was 94.

Born in Inglewood, CA on January 4, 1929, Donna graduated from the University of Redlands cum laude in 1951 with a degree in Government, then earning a Masters in Government Administration from the University of Denver in 1952.

In 1955, she moved to Juneau, AK to take a research job with the Territorial Legislative Council. She spent the rest of her career in Alaska. First working on statehood then as a staff member with early state legislatures and the Legislative Affairs Agency. She also helped found The League of Women Voters in Juneau.

In 1968, Donna received her J.D. from Hastings Law School where she was Editor of the Law Review and Order of the Coif. She returned to Juneau in 1969 as an Assistant Attorney General.

In 1973, she married her long-time friend, Rodger (Rod) Pegues, and helped raise his four children. She went on to work as Clerk of the Alaska Supreme Court and Co-revisor of Statutes for Legislative Affairs before retiring in 1982.

Donna was a lifelong "good" Democrat who proudly cast her first vote for Adlai Stevenson. She and Rod also began rescuing dachshunds in their later years. In 1991, they began splitting their time between Borrego and Juneau. Always with at least two, and sometimes three, doxies. Eventually that distance became a bit much so they moved from Juneau to Oceano, CA.

Donna was dearly loved by so many good friends and family, and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was predeceased by her husband, The Honorable Rodger W. Pegues, her parents, Donald and Nadenne Spragg, and her sister Barbara Diaz.

She is survived by her stepchildren, Cynthia (Richard) Cherny of Cazenovia, NY, Gwen Pegues of Lummi Island, WA, Jack (Marlena) Pegues, of Manchester, VT/Borrego Springs, CA, and Matt (Kelli) Pegues of Juneau, AK as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.