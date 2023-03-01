Customers to Receive Credit on Bills from SDG&E

In the midst of the rising rates from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), customers should be on the lookout for a little break on their bills this month. SDG&E’s residential customers will receive a $60.70 credit on their bill.

The California Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. This credit is from a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credit on your bill is your share of the payments from the State’s program.

Given the increase in natural gas prices, the distribution of gas and electric climate credits for 2023 will be accelerated to provide some winter bill relief to customers.

As a result, rather than receiving your gas credit in April and your electricity credits in August and September as you have for the past three years, there will be new distribution months this year.

In 2023, SDG&E customers will now receive their gas climate credit in February and their electric climate credits in March and in another bill in the second half of the year, either September or October. The credits will be reflected on your utility bill in these three months as the “California Climate Credit.”

Small Businesses will also receive the same $60.70 credit. Small businesses throughout the state will receive this credit on their utility bills. This credit is paid as a flat rate amount twice a year.

These Climate Credits are one of many programs resulting from landmark legislation called the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006. Together, these programs are cutting pollution, creating jobs, and investing in cleaner energy and transportation. Your Climate Credit is designed to help you join in these efforts.