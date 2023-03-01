Community Wildflower Update

Dear Community Members,

We are happy to report the winds do not appear to have caused damage to the bloom. The Park has also started to add what types of flowers are blooming at each location.

Here is this week’s update:

Flower Locations:

1. Start of Coyote Canyon: (For the first mile past the end of the pavement.)

Directions: Go north on DiGiorgio Road, one road east of Christmas Circle. The pavement ends about three miles north of Palm Canyon Drive. Park at the interpretive kiosk OR drive a half mile on the sandy road and park. Look for flowers for the next one mile. The road is sandy, and passable with care with 2WD. Coyote Canyon past Desert Gardens is 4WD. Dogs allowed on the road on a leash.

Flowers: Sand Verbena, Desert Primrose, Desert Lily, Desert Sunflower

2. Henderson Canyon Road

Between Borrego Valley Road and Highway S2. Directions: Park safely off the pavement and walk north in the flower field. Flowers: Sand Verbena, Dune Primrose, Desert Lily, Desert Sunflower

3. Cactus Loop Trail

Location: Tamarisk Grove Campground. Directions: Take County Road S3, 20 minutes south of Borrego Springs. Head through the Yaqui Pass and look for the tamarisk trees and the campground. Flowers: Fishhook Cacti

4. June Wash

Location: Mile 41 on County Rd S2, an hour south of Borrego Springs. 3 miles south of Agua Caliente County Park. PARK at the start of the wash with 2WD. Deep sandy road, OK for 4WD. Flowers are 2/10ths of a mile past the entrance of June Wash, and along the road and washes, good for walking.

Flowers: Sand Verbena, Desert Sunflower, Dune Primrose, possible Desert Lily

5. Vallecito Creek Road

Location: Mile 43 on County Rd S2, an hour south of Borrego Springs. A little more than 3 mile south of Agua Caliente County Park. The wash is sandy, and only passable by vehicles with 4WD. Good for driving. Flowers: Sand Verbena, Desert Sunflower, Dune Primrose, possible Desert Lily

Here is a link to the most recent printable wildflower maps.

