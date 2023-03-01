BWD Departures

One retirement and one resignation were recently received by the BWD General Manager. Both positions are key to BWD operations and finding a replacement will be difficult. At the same time, BWD Staff and Board wish both of them well in the future.

After almost 20 years of service to BWD, Wendy Quinn, Board Minutes Clerk has decided to retire. Wendy’s dedication is admirable in which she personally attended virtually every BWD Board related event during her tenure. Assuming 20 meetings per month, that’s 400 in total. Most incredibly, Wendy’s ability to create detailed and accurate minutes using the shorthand method is one of a kind in todays world of electronic meeting recorders and voice recognition software. A replacement has been selected and has a big seat to fill to replace Wendy. On behalf of the BWD Board/Staff and Community of Borrego Springs, THANKS FOR ALL OF YOUR HARD WORK WENDY!

In addition, BWD has recently received the resignation of long time District Engineer David Dale. After two different periods of employment at BWD, David has accepted a full-time position with the County of Imperial in the Public Works Department. David first came to BWD in 2010 with the consolidation of the Community Services District serving the BS Resort/Club Circle/Santiago Estates area. David departed BWD in 2017 and returned in 2020 serving as the District Engineer on a part-time basis. David’s experience was instrumental in the completion of a series of pipeline and tank replacement projects which will be used by current and future residents for decades. On behalf of the BWD Board/Staff and Community of Borrego Springs, THANKS AND GOOD LUCK DAVID!! BWD Staff and Board will be discussing David’s replacement at its meeting on March 28th.