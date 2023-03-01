Supervisor Desmond Speaks...

Borrego –

Electricity prices are out of control in California, most notably in San Diego County. A few weeks ago, I discussed the many reasons behind the dramatic increase in our bills, but the fact remains that California’s utility rates are consistently 30% higher than the national average. All of this comes as San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is set to increase their rates yet again. This isn’t right, and something needs to be done.

I wrote a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) urging them to minimize San Diego Gas and Electric’s rate increase. I am also calling on the State of California to implement measures to alleviate rising energy costs, providing relief to the ratepayers of San Diego. For many San Diegans, the recent 24.6% jump in gas rates and 7.8% increase in electricity rates is more than they can afford in an already expensive California.

In order to make change, I need your help. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold several public forums to provide an opportunity for customers of San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) to offer perspective and input about the company’s rate requests.

We hope that you will express your concerns, too, at the upcoming public forums.

SDGE HEARING:

March 15, 1 p.m. (Virtually)

Phone Number: 800-857-1917 Passcode: 1767567#

Online Watch Live: https://www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc/hearing/20230315/

SDGE HEARING:

March 23, 2:30 p.m. (In-person)

Sherman Heights Community Center, Multipurpose Room, 2nd Floor

2258 Island Ave., San Diego, CA 92102

Those who would like to make public comment at the remote public forums must participate by telephone and make comment through the toll-free phone line. Those intending to make public comment in-person on March 23 can sign up to speak at the Public Advisor Office’s table.

The public forum will begin with a brief overview of SDG&E’s requests, then public comments will be heard. At least one representative from the utility company will be available to customers during the public forum for individual service, including billing issues.

If you can’t make the forums, then I encourage you to take action by leaving a public comment. Here is a link to SDG&E’s General Rate Case: https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/a2205016.

There is a public comment tab where members of the public can add a comment. There’s also a public-facing fact sheet that explains the General Rate Case and how the public can engage. SDG&E General Rate Case Fact Sheet.

I will do all I can to help lower the costs of electricity bills in San Diego, but CPUC needs to hear from you too. Together, we can make a change and make San Diego more affordable.