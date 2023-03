Friends of David Lasley are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday April 2, 4 p.m. at The House of Borrego Springs, West Gallery located at 624 Palm Canyon Drive Borrego Springs, CA 92004.

Please RSVP by March 22 to Naomi Lasley if you would like to attend. Contact info: 707-953-2243 or email: naomaze@gmail.com.