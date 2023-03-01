Animals of the Desert: Spirits and Totems by artist and illustrator Debbie Gallerani is on view at The House of Borrego Springs East Gallery beginning Saturday, April 1 – April 30. Join Debbie for her opening reception Saturday April 1, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Desert animals, birds and reptiles are her personal representational images imparting spirit and graphic symbolic mysterious meaning. Unique paintings, prints, and imprinted items are available and purchasable. Gallarani’s exhibition continues through Sunday April 30. For more information, contact houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or 760-443-3300.