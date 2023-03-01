RSS

ABDNHA Borrego Desert Garden Tour

 

Last updated 3/6/2023 at 10:22am



The Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association (ABDNHA) will present the Annual Borrego Desert Garden Tour on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Borrego Springs. Five private gardens will be available to explore and enjoy at your own pace.

Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association Annual Borrego Desert Garden Tour

- Five private gardens to explore and enjoy at your own pace

- Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

- Tickets: $30; ABDNHA Members $24, available online at http://www.abdnha.org/gardentour or at the ABDNHA Borrego Desert Nature Center, 652 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 652 Palm Canyon Drive, just west of Christmas Circle.

- Information: 760-767-3098 or http://www.abdnha.org/gardentour

The Borrego Desert Garden Tour is a fundraising event for the educational 501[c]3 non-profit Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association in Borrego Springs, California.

