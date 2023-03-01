Chamber Marches On

The saying “March roars in like a lion” is no joke. On February 21, Borrego experienced high winds, extensive damage, canceled events and nerves pushed to the limit. Luckily no one was injured and much of the wind damage is already under repair. SDG&E worked 24/7 to get the power back on, for that we thank them.

The Chamber Mardi Gras Mixer was moved to March 2, and a full house we had at Arches at the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa. President Clint Brandin announced the new scholarship program the Chamber Board of Directors is currently working on. Helping us to design a program we feel best fits the educational needs of our community will be Miss Borrego Hannah Strate, First Princess Shantell Fuentes and Second Princess Alessandra Reyes, plus Mark Stevens, Superintendent Borrego Springs Unified School District. Also, a huge thank you to our raffle donors, the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, Carlee’s, Borrego Spice and Olive Oil, Borrego Pool Supply, Borrego Outfitters, Red Ocotillo/Coyote Steakhouse and Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center.

The next March Madness Mixer is at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort – Saloon on March 23, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you must RSVP to attend by calling the Chamber at 760-767-5555 or emailing borregochamberdirector@gmail.com. RSVP deadline 5 p.m. on Monday March 20.

Welcome to our newest Chamber Members Helen James, Francisco Cardiel, Steve Luckman and businesses Ellis and Samuels, Lupe Custom Painting and the Borrego Music Scene. You can find their information along with all of the Chamber member’s info on our website at visitborrego.com.

February was a busy one at the Chamber as we helped close to 700 visitors, with that said, it’s time for me to get back to work. ‘Tis the season, enjoy it!

Sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we'll do the rest.

Para el Semanario de la Cámara Española, envíe un correo electrónico a visitborrego@gmail.com con la obra Español en el asunto.

