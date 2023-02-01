Annual Borrego Middle School Basketball Tournament

It was quite the busy day of basketball, officiating, cheering and enjoying delicious foods in the Borrego Springs High School gym Jan. 26, as the annual middle school basketball tournament took place for yet another successful year.

This year, seven schools participated in the 2023 tournament – Borrego Springs Middle School, Julian Junior High, Warner Springs Middle, Cottonwood, Hamilton Middle, Vallecitos, and Pauma Middle.

Art and P.E. teacher Tim Fletcher once again helped organize and officiate the tournament, while Borrego Springs varsity basketball players served as the day's referees and scorekeepers. The tournament was all-around competitive and enjoyable for all in attendance.

One of the biggest hits at the snack bar this year was the bacon wrapped hot dogs. The aroma took over the parking lot and you just had to get one, even two. These were such a winner that they sold out quickly, resulting in using a different hot dog, nearly twice as big, minus the bacon, unfortunately.

Borrego Springs Middle School took home first place in a thrilling nail biter that each possession mattered more than the last. They won by one over Hamilton Middle, followed by Warner Springs.

For the girls, Hamilton Middle took home first, followed by Julian and Vallecitos.