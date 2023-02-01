Feb. 11, 1941 – Dec. 9, 2022, Aug. 25, 1942 – Jan. 9, 2023

It is with profound sorrow that we announce that Myrna Louise Sinclair Schmitt and Stephen William Schmitt have passed away.

Myrna, a cancer survivor, passed on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 81 after a long illness. Her husband of 61 years, Steve, passed on Jan. 9, 2023, at the age of 80 after battling cancer. Their love was awe-inspiring and lasted a lifetime.

Myrna was born on Feb. 11, 1941 in Salt Lake City Utah, to Lamond Peter Sinclair and Mildred Irene Stahlbusch Sinclair.

Steve was born on Aug. 25, 1942 to William Roberts Schmitt and Nora Brown Schmitt. Myrna and Steve attended Chula Vista High School together (Myrna class of 1959, Steve class of 1960) and met through friends. They eloped to Las Vegas, and were married on Sept. 2, 1961, at The Little Chapel.

Steve and Myrna started their life together in Chula Vista, California. As the Vietnam War began, Steve worked as an engineer, repairing, overhauling and maintaining Navy and Marine aircraft at Naval Air Station North Island. Myrna worked at the Bell Company. Through the mid-1960s, the family grew with two children, Julie Ann and Eric Stephen. In 1968, they relocated to Loveland, Colorado, and established Loveland Cycle Center, a successful motorcycle business. With racing on the weekends, it was the perfect mix of grease and speed, and helped to forge friendships that lasted the rest of their lives.

Later, Steve transitioned to technology, working at Hewlett Packard until his early semi-retirement in 1989, which he referred to as his "war on work." Steve and Myrna replaced their home in Loveland with an RV, and spent decades traveling the country in Thousand Trail and Coast to Coast RV parks. They worked seasonal jobs along the way, but as soon as the road called, they loaded up and rolled out, following their dream to see each and every side road throughout North America.

Steve and Myrna settled in various places, including Magna, Utah, Borrego Springs, California and Clarkdale, Arizona, always enjoying a close circle of friends at each stop. They were never without an RV and at least one motorcycle to explore.

Steve was an avid hobbyist all his life, with motorcycles, RC model planes, and woodworking taking most of his time. Myrna loved to paint, draw, bead, crochet and shop. Most of all, they enjoyed spending time together exploring.

They leave behind many lifelong friends from all over the country. They are survived by their son, Eric Stephen Schmitt of Pecos, New Mexico, and their daughter Julie Schmitt Keeney and son-in-law Daniel Keeney of Portland, Oregon.

At Steve and Myrna's request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Cancer Society.