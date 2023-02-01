RSS

Cyril DeLoyt "Dee" Weaver

June 12, 1936 – Dec. 27, 2022

 

Last updated 2/7/2023 at 12:38pm

Cyril Weaver

Cyril DeLoyt "Dee" Weaver of Borrego Springs, California, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Dee was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Cyril and Sybil Weaver on June 12, 1936. Soon after he was born, the family moved to California. Living in Orange and San Diego counties, the family would settle in Oceanside where Dee played football for the Oceanside High School Pirates before graduating in 1954.

Dee was a world traveler who loved to hike and often did so in Nepal. Over the last 40 years Dee travelled to Nepal regularly, befriending many locals who he maintained close relationships with until his death.

He is survived by friends and family who loved him deeply and will miss him dearly.

