Music at The Propeller

Head on over to The Propeller Bar & Grill (1816 Palm Canyon Drive at the Airport) for dinner and music! For the month of February, The Propeller is offering live entertainment with a delicious menu.

Thursday Feb. 16: Songs at the piano, Karen Libby – Saturday Feb. 18: Izon Eden – Wednesday Feb. 22: Songs at the piano, Taylor Bassett – Saturday Feb. 25: Tequila Mockingbird. All starts at 5:30 p.m. (Date, time and performer are subject to change). The Propeller Bar & Grill is now open seven days a week! Open Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 760-767-7454.