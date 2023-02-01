RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Music at The Propeller

 

Last updated 2/14/2023 at 12:57pm



Head on over to The Propeller Bar & Grill (1816 Palm Canyon Drive at the Airport) for dinner and music! For the month of February, The Propeller is offering live entertainment with a delicious menu.

Thursday Feb. 16: Songs at the piano, Karen Libby – Saturday Feb. 18: Izon Eden – Wednesday Feb. 22: Songs at the piano, Taylor Bassett – Saturday Feb. 25: Tequila Mockingbird. All starts at 5:30 p.m. (Date, time and performer are subject to change). The Propeller Bar & Grill is now open seven days a week! Open Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 760-767-7454.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

