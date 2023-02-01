Music at The Propeller

Last updated 2/7/2023 at 12:55pm

Head on over to The Propeller Bar & Grill for dinner and music!

For the month of February, The Propeller is offering live entertainment with a delicious menu.

Here is the lineup you don't want to miss, all starting at 5:30 p.m.:

- Wednesday Feb. 8: Taylor Bassett (Songs at the piano)

- Sunday Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII – Large screen TV to watch the big game, plus wings and drinks specials!

- Thursday Feb. 16: Karen Libby (Songs at the piano)

- Saturday Feb. 18: Izon Eden

- Friday Feb. 24: Karen Libby (Songs at the piano)

*Times and dates are subject to change

Reservations are available!

For more information, call The Propeller at 760-767-7454.

The Propeller is located at The Airport: 1816 Palm Canyon Drive Borrego Springs, California 92004.

The Propeller Hours:

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.