Music at The Propeller
Last updated 2/7/2023 at 12:55pm
Head on over to The Propeller Bar & Grill for dinner and music!
For the month of February, The Propeller is offering live entertainment with a delicious menu.
Here is the lineup you don't want to miss, all starting at 5:30 p.m.:
- Wednesday Feb. 8: Taylor Bassett (Songs at the piano)
- Sunday Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII – Large screen TV to watch the big game, plus wings and drinks specials!
- Thursday Feb. 16: Karen Libby (Songs at the piano)
- Saturday Feb. 18: Izon Eden
- Friday Feb. 24: Karen Libby (Songs at the piano)
*Times and dates are subject to change
Reservations are available!
For more information, call The Propeller at 760-767-7454.
The Propeller is located at The Airport: 1816 Palm Canyon Drive Borrego Springs, California 92004.
The Propeller Hours:
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.