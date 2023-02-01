Hospitality Training

Register today for the FREE National Association for Interpretation – Certified Interpretive Hosts (NAI-CIH) Saturday Feb. 11 and Sunday Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Steele/Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center. This is open to anyone age 16 or over and also to those who work with the public, visitors or customers with a desire to increase their knowledge and skills related to customer and visitor service and interpretation. Space is limited.

RSVP with your name, organization, phone and email to register for this workshop by contacting: Dave Duncan, daveduncan@earthlink.net or call 415-238-0450.