Chamber Passing – Comet – Flowers

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to former Chamber Team Member Hilda MacFarland who peacefully passed away surrounded by family.

RIP Dear Hilda.

The media visitors from France have come and gone, and what a great time they had. While in Borrego, they took a California Overland Tour, saw the Sky Art Metal Sculptures, went to the Farmer’s Market, had breakfast at Kendall’s and stayed at the Borrego Springs Resort. Their consensus to me, “This is such a special place, one night isn’t enough.”

Borrego Springs is in the news once again for several things, one being the rare green comet flying by earth January 31 through February 2. However, the best chance to view is on February 1, and will be mostly visible from dark sky areas (with Borrego Springs and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park named) as stated in the many news articles circulating from Los Angeles to San Diego.

The botanists are all abuzz about a potential “Superbloom” in our valley. Media outlets throughout Southern California are already talking about it, but no one can be sure what will happen. One thing they are certain of (and saying) is that there are beautiful flowers to be seen right now.

Information about the Chamber’s February Mixer will be in the next Chamber column.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego