Quiet Sky Dolphin Mind – Cielo Tranquilo Mente Delfino
Last updated 2/2/2023 at 10:18am
The Candlewood Festival and Under The Sun Foundation present QUIET SKY DOLPHIN MIND: an exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and photographs by students from Borrego Springs High School and Middle School.
Asked to come up with a theme, the artists collectively landed on the stuff of dreams–nightmares, fantasies, inspirations. Like the artwork in the show, the title is an assemblage of details from the students’ actual dreams.
Organized by Jake Freilich
Special thanks to Kris Kuramitsu, Michael Kitten, Tom Hogan, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Martha Deichler, and Borrego Art Institute.
El Festival Candlewood y la Fundación Under The Sun presentan CIELO TRANQUILO MENTE DELFINO: una exposición de pinturas, esculturas y fotografías hechos por los estudiantes de la preparatoria y secundaria Borrego Springs.
Cuando se les pidió que pensaran en un tema para la exposición, los artistas colectivamente decidieron en la materia de los sueños: pesadillas, fantasías, inspiraciones. Como la obra de arte en la exposición, el título es un montaje de detalles inspirados por los sueños reales de los estudiantes.
Organizado por Jake Freilich
Agradecimientos especiales por Kris Kuramitsu, Michael Kitten, Tom Hogan, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Tom Hogan, Martha Deichler, y Instituto de Arte Borrego.
Participating students:
Haedyn Bliss
Cameron Campbell
Francheska Flores
Jesus Flores
Brian Fuentes
Angel Garcia
Damian Gradillas
Sophia Larios
Eli Loera
Astrid Lopez
Felicity Lopez
Anna Lucia LoPresto
Adrian Marin
Kenia Marin
Lilly Martinez
Nico Molina
Layla Nagle
Pedro Rodriguez
Katerina Rufino
Elena Sanchez
Wesley Sexton
Anthony Thompson
Mariana Torres
Odin Valdez
Alejandro Vilchez
Angel Vilchis-Pantoja
Naylea Villareal
Nikki Willingham
Daniela Zuniga