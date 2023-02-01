Quiet Sky Dolphin Mind – Cielo Tranquilo Mente Delfino

The Candlewood Festival and Under The Sun Foundation present QUIET SKY DOLPHIN MIND: an exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and photographs by students from Borrego Springs High School and Middle School.

Asked to come up with a theme, the artists collectively landed on the stuff of dreams–nightmares, fantasies, inspirations. Like the artwork in the show, the title is an assemblage of details from the students’ actual dreams.

Organized by Jake Freilich

Special thanks to Kris Kuramitsu, Michael Kitten, Tom Hogan, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Martha Deichler, and Borrego Art Institute.

El Festival Candlewood y la Fundación Under The Sun presentan CIELO TRANQUILO MENTE DELFINO: una exposición de pinturas, esculturas y fotografías hechos por los estudiantes de la preparatoria y secundaria Borrego Springs.

Cuando se les pidió que pensaran en un tema para la exposición, los artistas colectivamente decidieron en la materia de los sueños: pesadillas, fantasías, inspiraciones. Como la obra de arte en la exposición, el título es un montaje de detalles inspirados por los sueños reales de los estudiantes.

Organizado por Jake Freilich

Agradecimientos especiales por Kris Kuramitsu, Michael Kitten, Tom Hogan, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Tom Hogan, Martha Deichler, y Instituto de Arte Borrego.

Participating students:

Haedyn Bliss

Cameron Campbell

Francheska Flores

Jesus Flores

Brian Fuentes

Angel Garcia

Damian Gradillas

Sophia Larios

Eli Loera

Astrid Lopez

Felicity Lopez

Anna Lucia LoPresto

Adrian Marin

Kenia Marin

Lilly Martinez

Nico Molina

Layla Nagle

Pedro Rodriguez

Katerina Rufino

Elena Sanchez

Wesley Sexton

Anthony Thompson

Mariana Torres

Odin Valdez

Alejandro Vilchez

Angel Vilchis-Pantoja

Naylea Villareal

Nikki Willingham

Daniela Zuniga