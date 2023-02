Don’t miss the Mixed Media Mosaic Workshop with Ginger Dunlap-Dietz on Tuesday Feb. 14 and Wednesday Feb. 15, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Create Design), and Friday Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Grouting). All materials provided. This workshop will be using techniques of the ancient art of mosaic with modern ideas and materials, which will give you a new path for individual creativity. Sign up: borregoartinstitute.org/classes.