Step out ARTWALKing Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visit four local art galleries exhibiting new showings. The House of Borrego Springs East Gallery is opening with Andy Williams Paintings of Anza Borrego and Borrego Springs landscapes, Borrego Art Institute is showing the ABF Annual Photo Contest and The Art of Photography, The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery is hosting Under the Sun Foundation’s Desert Rats II student exhibition, The Hacienda del Sol Lobby is also showing Desert Rats II Photography by our local high school students, and Ellis & Samuels, in The Mall Courtyard, is hosting Liesel Paris’s art collection. Let’s go ARTWALKing!

For more information, call 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.