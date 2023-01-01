Chamber Welcomes 2023

The end of 2022 brought the desert below and above average temperatures. Among the community one thing was unanimous, we’re happy to be in Borrego Springs enjoying the sunshine.

Congratulations to the winners of the Chamber Holiday Decorating Contest.

1st Place Commercial – Palms at Indian Head/Coyote Steakhouse

2nd Place Commercial – The Mall

Honorable Mention – Borrego Springs Motel

Residential winner was 314 Cuisse Lane

We saw many more festive decorations this year, so if your favorite didn’t win, remember it’s all about the votes!

The Chamber would like to welcome two new members, The Lemon Law Experts based out of San Diego and Borregan, Marie Downing. The BSCC now has over 150 members, are you one of them?

We’re excited to announce the January launch of the Chamber Weekly in Spanish. Initially the Spanish version will go out to everyone, then as readers start signing up, we will transition to sending that version to Spanish readers only. This will take a little time as you’ll see notices coming from the Chamber in Spanish, please be patient as I work out the kinks.

Finally, from all of us at the BSCC we wish you a Happy New Year filled with good health, adventure and happiness!

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego