Tank Replacement Underway

Two priorities for the Borrego Water District (BWD) are to replace aging infrastructure and obtain grant funding as much as possible. ­­­Both priorities have been met with the recent BWD and California Department of Water Resources Grant totaling $2.8 M to replace 4 water tanks and one emergency generator motor. The impact of this important Grant now can be seen as part of the first tank replacement is underway at the “Twin Tanks” located to the west of State Park HQ on Palm Canyon Dr.

The two tanks served the Community well for portions of 6 decades and will be replaced with one tank of similar capacity at virtually the same site. To accommodate construction of the new tank, old northerly tank has been removed. The south tank will remain in service during construction and demolished following completion of the new tank.

The next tank scheduled for replacement is at Indian Head in Spring 2023 following completion of the Twin Tanks. Lastly, Rams Hill #2 tank will be replaced following completion of Indian Head. For reference RH #2 is located outside the development up the hill to the South by approximately one-half mile and NOT the large tank with adjacent antennas at the top of existing Rams Hill. Superior Tank Construction was the low bidder and has previously completed similar projects for BWD in the past.