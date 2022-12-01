A Toast to Generosity

The Toast of Borrego, hosted by the Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs, was a great success with more tickets having to be added as it was a sell out.

The food, prepared by Kesling's Kitchen, was delicious. The wine tasting, courtesy of Kimberly Jones, and avid supported of the Soroptimists, was a great compliment to Kesling's appetizers.

The chardonnay being the wine of choice. The halftime entertainment was a great surprise with a complement of five ladies, led by Beth Hart, as they sang Christmas songs.

The evening being hosted by the inimitable Martha Deichler. The 22-baskets were truly amazing, each one different and following a theme. The baskets included local gift certificates from the following sponsors of the event: Borrego Pool Supply, Borrego Sun, Calico's, Carlee's, Center Market: Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, Coyote Steak House, Ermelinda's Hair and Nail Salon, La Casa del Zorro Resort, Meta Skin, The Palms, Red Ocotillo, San Diego Zoo, Safari Park, and Tito's Auto Care.

The raffle raised a great deal of money. All proceeds go toward funding the local Soroptimist programs, which support the education for young women.

For more information on the Borrego Springs Soroptimist club go to bssoroptimist@yahoo.com.