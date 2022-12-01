RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

"We will miss you, David!"

 

Last updated 12/13/2022 at 10:30am



It’s with deep sadness that we in the birding community are mourning the loss of our dear friend, David Lasley. David led a Thursday morning bird walk around Club Circle golf for many years. He planned the walk heading west first so that on the return, we would end up at the Club Circle pond. There, many delightful surprises awaited: Wood Ducks, Soras, Green Herons, etc. In those days, we birders considered Club Circle Golf a bird sanctuary. Eventually, Larry Gilstrap joined David in leading the walk. David also participated in the Christmas Bird Count and in the ABDNHA Bird Festival.

We miss you David, and will hold you in our hearts.

Paulette Ache

– Borrego Springs, California

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser