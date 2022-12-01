"We will miss you, David!"

It’s with deep sadness that we in the birding community are mourning the loss of our dear friend, David Lasley. David led a Thursday morning bird walk around Club Circle golf for many years. He planned the walk heading west first so that on the return, we would end up at the Club Circle pond. There, many delightful surprises awaited: Wood Ducks, Soras, Green Herons, etc. In those days, we birders considered Club Circle Golf a bird sanctuary. Eventually, Larry Gilstrap joined David in leading the walk. David also participated in the Christmas Bird Count and in the ABDNHA Bird Festival.

We miss you David, and will hold you in our hearts.

Paulette Ache

– Borrego Springs, California