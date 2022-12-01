"Helping Seniors"

Seniors are the fastest growing population in North County and we must do all we can to help those living on fixed incomes. With the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, we want to make sure our senior population has resources available to them. I’m pleased to say, this week we took a couple of major steps toward helping our senior citizens.

We voted unanimously to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan.

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 55 years old and the head of household. The applicant’s household income may not exceed 50% of the area median income, and the household must be severely rent-burdened, which is defined as paying more than 50% of household income towards housing.

The application window will open by the beginning of next year and rental subsidies will be paid starting in March of 2023. If the pilot program is successful, the County will pursue additional funding opportunities to support the sustainability and expansion of the program.

We are also continuing to make progress when it comes to affordable senior housing. The reality is, without affordable housing, our homeless population will continue to grow, and our society will suffer.

A few months ago I mentioned the Board of Supervisors approved several county-owned properties to be transformed into affordable housing units. The property in North County is located in Escondido at 600-620 E. Valley Parkway, which includes 1.88 acres of vacant land that once housed the North Inland Family Resource Center. I continue to have discussions with the Escondido City Council on the timeline for this property.

Our seniors have done so much for our region, it’s time for us to make sure they’re being taken care of, especially low-income seniors. I’m hopeful these new programs will help and if you ever need any assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor