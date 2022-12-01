Expressive Arts Your Way, a workbook by Joya Granbery Hoyt, is based on the Borrego Springs Outside The Box Middle School Science and Art Project, and will be featured in a book signing with the author at the Borrego Art Institute on Saturday Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Women’s Auxiliary as a gift to the Borrego Springs Middle School, this book will make an inspiring Christmas present for children and families of all ages.