BORREGO MADE Continues...

The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery continues displaying BORREGO MADE items created by local craft makers, artisans and DIYers. In January there is a merchandise change out and newly added items by participating makers create a new mix of merchandise for the new year. Stop by the meet the makers reception and ring in the new year Saturday Dec. 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact: 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.