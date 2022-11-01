Sept. 14, 1945 – Oct. 14, 2022

Mary Alice Williams died peacefully while surrounded by family on October 14, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. She was born Mary Alice Maness on September 14, 1945 in Carthage, North Carolina.

She had a close relationship with her two sisters, Margaret Ann (died 2007) and Barbara Jean. She married Joe Williams on June 24, 1967 and they were married for 25 years until his death on February 16, 1993. Mary Alice and Joe had two sons, Paul (married to Valerie) and Bryan (married to Jill). She loved spending time with her grandchildren Kaela, Ethan, Graeson, and Maezie.

Mary Alice earned her masters degree in education and worked for 30 years at Klamath County School District. She spent her early career as an elementary teacher and her later career in special education. After her retirement, she volunteered with Klamath Hospice and with the Cancer Treatment Center (then Merle West Medical Center). She thoroughly enjoyed spending the winters in Borrego Springs, California, where she met many friends. Her hobbies included card making, scrapbooking, playing water ball, and traveling.

She was a member of Mount Laki Presbyterian Church and Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church. Mary Alice's favorite pastime was attending her grandchildren's events, sporting games, activities, and performances.

In lieu of a memorial service, the family is requesting a collection of life stories. Please send stories via email to: mawills45@gmail.com.

Donations may be made in memory of Mary Alice to Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care.