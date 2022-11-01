Sept. 13, 1956 – July 26, 2022

Diana Althea Shelton was born en route to the hospital in Sonora, California on September 13, 1956 and sadly and unexpectedly passed away at the Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, California on July 26, 2022.

Diana was an 18 year resident of Borrego Springs, California and worked in many of the local restaurants often along side her sister and best friend, Cynthia June Tillis.

Diana enjoyed the splendor and beauty of the Anza Borrego Desert but also longed to return to Sonora to be closer to family and the Stanislaus National Forest. Diana had worked as a food and beverage server for over 40 years.

Diana was a devout Christian and enjoyed being an active member of the First Baptist Church of Borrego Springs. She looked forward to Pastor Bob Bixler's sermons and her special friendship with Sue Bixler, as well as the fellowship of the other church members. Diana was also a member of the local Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed her time with them.

Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Dixie Pappas; stepfather, James Pappas; father, Martin Shelton and beloved sister, Cynthia June (Shelton) Tillis (November 15, 2019).

Diana is survived by her sister Deborah and her husband Joe Poole; brother Timothy & his wife Dena Shelton and brother Daniel and his wife Michelle Shelton. Nephews, Obadiah Tillis and Lucas Shelton, Niece Sarah Patrick and Great Nephew: Obadiah Tillis Jr., and Great Nieces: Jasmine, Kaitlyn, Liberty and Dixie Tillis and Alice Shelton as well as many cousins, spectacular friends including Donna, Brian, Vicki, PJ, Brenda, Martha, Bette, Richard, Treasa and Silvia, and her extended family members.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Diana on Saturday, December 3, 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 615 Cahuilla Road, Borrego Springs, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Borrego Springs, mailing address: P.O. Box 612, Borrego Springs, California 92004 or a charity of your choice.

For additional information, please contact Deborah Poole at (209) 402-9323.